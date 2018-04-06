Akufo-Addo Will Lose Power In 2020 If...-- Caucus For Democratic Governance

A pressure group, Caucus for Democratic Governance has warned the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government that the will be voted out of power if things do not change by the year 2020.

In a press statement signed by the convener Dr. E. K Hayford, the caucus stressed that Article 71 shows clearly that many of the lapses and inefficiencies in the payments are as a result of the disconnect between the Parliamentary Service Board and the Controller and Accountant Generals Department.

"The lack of communication between the two bodies has resulted over the years in billions of cedis of the taxpayer's money going down the drain" he stressed.

Apart from the double salary payment allegations, there is also the double rent allowance scandal which is agitating the minds and the interest of the public.

He further stated that the average Ghanaian is suffering, the Marco economic statistics are not reflecting the realities on the ground.

Prices of the fuel are high and are still rising, prices of food and other commodities have gone up, spare parts, rent, and transportation have gone up as well.

CDG noted that there are no jobs and 40% of our population above 18 years have no jobs.

"Are the promises given by Nana Addo among others to create employment during the 2016 election empty promises?" the group quizzed.