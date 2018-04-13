Ave Progressive Youths Hail DCE For Akatsi North

Hon. Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu

Ave Progressive Youths, an influencial cadre group in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region have commended the DCE of the area, Hon. Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu for chalking successes within a short time in office.

According to them, the DCE has performed remarkably in the areas of Education, Road Infrastructure, Employment, Tourism among others.

In the area of security and social activities, they stated that the DCE has provided modern day LED street lights to beef up security in the night in the various communities in the Constituency.

In the area of education, the DCE has awarded numerous contracts for the construction of school blocks notably, 3 unit classroom block at Nudowukope, 3 unit classroom block at Ave Technical Vocational Institute, TVET Workshop with ancilliary for Ave Technical Vocational Institute, construction of 1No.ICT centre at Ave Dakpa and many more. He has also procured about 150 mono desks for Ave SHS to close down the furniture deficit of the school. He has also set up a Scholarship board who will at least cater for the admission fees for tertiary students in the district despite the heavily debt-ridden scholarship bursaries over the past years.

On tourism and recreation, he has completed the first phase of the Ave Crocodile Resort and open to tourist for sight seeing at Ave Dakpa, construction of Children's park .

On other social infrastructure, plans are in place for the extension of electricity and LED street lights district wide, construction of 5No. boreholes district wide, 3No. Solar powered 10seater WC latrines in the district and many more.

"Hon. Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu has proven to be an intelligent, competent, hardworking, sociable and a hospitable man. He has a strong bond with the chiefs for development. He rose above all doubts and always forge towards development. He always propagate the agenda of government and map out actions plans towards the development of Akatsi North", they praised.

He has enrolled and employed some 30 people who are currently nursing about 120000 seedlings under the " Planting for exports and Rural Development programme" with MOFA at Ave Afiadenyigba. He has instructed all contractors to use only local folks and things as much as possible.