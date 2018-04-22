Home | News | Volta Region: Chaos Hits Botoku Following Planned Enstoolment Of Paramount Chief

Volta Region: Chaos Hits Botoku Following Planned Enstoolment Of Paramount Chief

Dan Soko

A planned coronation of a paramount chief for Botoku in the North Dayi District in the Volta Region is generating tension as two factions lay claim to the title.

The scheduled coronation of one Nelson Gbadagba as Togbe Sei II, as the paramount chief of the area on Saturday, April 28, 2018, is likely to start a bitter chieftaincy dispute in the Volta Region town.

The opposing clan, the Kpale Clan, who insists they are entitled to the paramountcy, has been sounding a serious caution that the planned coronation on Saturday by the Kledzasi Clan will be an illegality.

Speaking at a press conference in Ho Wednesday, the Mankrado of Botoku, Togbe Atakora V, who described himself as the acting President of the Traditional Council revealed that the dispute regarding which clan should lay claim to the paramountcy is pending before the Botoku and the Akpini traditional councils.

“After the death of Togbe Tamtia VI, the Kledjasi Clan, which claimed the Paramount Stool belonged to them, but was gifted to the Kpale Clan through dubious means, managed to take custody of the stool.

'This issue has been pending before the traditional council to find the most peaceful ways of resolving same when the Kledzasi Clan, which has been uncooperative, decided to install a Paramount Chief,” said Togbe Atakora VI.

Botoku has been without a Paramount chief for the past 15 years.

“We wish to advise the general public and all guests, that there is total state of confusion in Botoku and we cannot guarantee the safety of the members of the public who may want to honour the invitation of the Kleddzasi Clan to install a Paramount Chief,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the Kledzasi Clan is persistent on the coronation of a new chief as they employ the use of social media to promote the coronation.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

