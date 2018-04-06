Home | News | Police Yet To Retrieve 88k From Former Assemby Officials

Police Yet To Retrieve 88k From Former Assemby Officials

Dan Soko
Police in the Sefwi Akontombra Assembly of the Western region have not been able to retrieve GHC88,000 stolen by two former officials of the Sefwi Akontombra district.

The two officials are said to have taken money from the sale of lands and not taking account of it to the assembly. But instead, they opened a private account in one of the local banks and deposited the money there.

It has been four years now and the police who were handling the matter have not been able to retrieve the money from the offenders.

A public accounts committee which is currently holding a public sitting on the 2015 auditor general report in the Western Region, Takoradi to be precise, today had the finance officer of the assembly, Sylvester Adekuloo before them where he disclosed after four years, they have not been able to retrieve a single penny.

He further revealed the Bureau for National Investigation (BNI) started an investigation but now the police and the people involved are working together to retrieve the money.

Ekow Annan, a court reporter for Class FM reporting from the western Region revealed the public accounts committee will be inviting the police personnel who are handling this case to answer as to why they have not been able to retrieve the money.

