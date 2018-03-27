Taxi Driver Grabbed For Defilement

A taxi driver who allegedly defiled a 13 year old girl at Pig Farm and escaped to Sokpoe his hometown in the Volta Region has been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Richard Dakudzi, charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

Dakudzi is expected to reappear in court on May 7.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a building contractor and live at Pig farm with the victim who is also his niece whiles Dakudzi is a neighbour.

The prosecution said the accused became friends with the victim and offered her lift from home to school.

The prosecution said on December 7, 2017 at about 2000 hours, victim visited the accused and he took her to his friend's room at Top Class in Pig farm where he had sex with her.

Prosecution said the victim and the accused spent some time together before he later dropped her off in town.

The prosecution said complainant on suspicion escorted the victim to the Kotobabi Police Station where he reported the matter and medical report form was issued for him to send the victim to seek medical care.

The matter was however transferred to Nima Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Dakudzi escaped to his Sopkoe his hometown in the Volta Region in an attempt to run away from the law but was later arrested by the Police.