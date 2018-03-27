Mason On Remanded Following Anal Sex With Minor

Hanson Kumi, a 19-year-old mason has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a six year old boy at Teshie.

Kumi, charged with defilement pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku remanded the accused into Police custody to reappear on May 8.

The trial judge however doubted Kumi's age and asked him to produce records indicating that he was indeed 19 years.

To the amazement of the court, Kumi said he had no records depicting his age.

The court therefore ordered that Kumi be taken to the Police Hospital for age assessment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant in the matter is the mother of the victim whiles all of them and accused live in Teshie.

ASP Boafo said on April 13, this year, at noon, Kumi returned from work and lured the victim into a bathroom of an uncompleted building, licked the victim's penis, and had sex with him through his anus on the floor.

Prosecution said after the act Kumi offered the victim GH¢1.00 and the victim defecated and left same in the bathroom.

ASP Boafo said the complainant later found out and quizzed the victim and his siblings.

Prosecution said the victim narrated his ordeal to the complainant and mentioned the name of the accused as the one responsible.

ASP Boafo said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Nungua, where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention for the victim.