Home | News | Man Threatens To Kill Father

Man Threatens To Kill Father

Dan Soko
Man Threatens To Kill Father

Juaso (Ash), April 25, GNA - A 24 year old man has run into trouble with the law for threatening to kill his own father over a mobile phone.

Yakubu Abukari was said to have chased the father out of the family house with a cutlass - forcing him to spend the night with a neighbour.

For doing this, he has been ordered to spend three years in prison in hard labour.

The Juaso Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey, handed down the punishment after he pleaded guilty to the charge of threat of death.

Police Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the court that the incident happened on March 23, this year, at Juaso.

Abukari, a welder, had gone to town about 1900 hours, leaving behind his mobile phone on a wall in the house and the father decided to put it a safer place.

The young man returned at about midnight, would not understand why his phone should be removed from where he had left it and started threatening everybody.

The father brought out the phone and asked that he came for it but he refused, insisting that, the old man walked to him with phone.

He would have none of that and there was heated argument between the two.

The prosecution said Abukari's mother, uncomfortable with what was going on took the phone to the son but he would not collect it from her and remained adamant that the father brought it himself.

Amid the confusion, he rushed into his room, came out with a cutlass and chased his father out of the house.

A formal report was made to the police the next morning and he was arrested.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments

April 24, 2018

UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma

April 24, 2018

Special Media Ticket For Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Clash

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!