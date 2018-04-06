Home | News | Be fair to all political divide - Akufo-Addo to Peace Council

Be fair to all political divide - Akufo-Addo to Peace Council

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Akufo Addo Peace CouncilPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with members of the Peace Council

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished the National Peace Council to be fair to all sides of the Political divide and treat everyone equitably.

He was addressing the 13 member National Peace Council at the Jubilee House during a courtesy call.

The president in his address said the silence of the Council during attacks on New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in Sankore in Asuafo South, before election 2016 was a source of worry to him and his campaign team then.

“At the same time, I think that you must accept that none of us are inviolate from comments and criticisms. I sit here and I know very well what it means to be the object of criticism. I think you must also to take it in good fate. “For instance, the example of the issues in Sankore.

The issues in Sankore begun in the previous government when the member of Parliament there who later became the Regional Minister in Brong Asafo was associated with systematic violence against members of my party. “Somehow rather, there was never an investigation into the matter.

No liability was found and nobody was held accountable. I was in Sankore myself and I was met by a very frightened and clearly terrified NPP community who basically wanted me to stay because they thought they will be attacked if I left them. The Police at the time said it was a sensitive matter.

There comes the change and still they don’t see any effort being made to come to grips with the issues,” the President said. On his part, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Emmanuel Asante indicated that the Council has no permanent office.

He said the council is currently perching in a three room office facility owned by the GNPC and they have been served notice to vacate the premises.

