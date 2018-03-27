NPP Regional Polls: Support elected executives - Election Committee to party faithfuls

Politics of Thursday, 26 April 2018

The Western Regional Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked members of the party in the Region to give newly elected executives thier maximum support t enable them work effectively.

Members of the party on Saturday, April 21, 2018 went to the polls to elect new regional executives to manage affairs of the party for the next four years.

In a statement issued by the Region's Elections Committee, party members were encouraged to have practise mutual respect amongst them and accept the outcome of the elections in good faith.

"The culture of tolerance within the party therefore demands that we all accept, respect and uphold the outcome of the polls and support the elected executives to function properly ahead of the 20-20 elections", the statement emphasized.

The Committee members also extended their appreciation to all those who contested in the race and applauded their roles in making sure the elections was peaceful and devoid of conflict and added that,"for the contestants who went into the elections, we want to commend you for boldly stepping forward in your bid to secure positions to serve our party."

Below is the full statement

WESTERN REGION ELECTIONS COMMITTEE OF NPP APPRECIATES STAKEHOLDERS

The Western Regional Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chaired by Acting National Women's Organiser of the party, Hajia Saudatu Saeed, after supervising the peaceful conduct of the process thus before, during and after Saturday's elections, would like to congratulate delegates, aspirants, and all members of the party for contributing towards the peaceful conduct and outcome of the polls.

The cooperation of all and sundry made this possible, therefore we would like to wish all NPP members well particularly delegates who sacrificed their precious time and energy to observe the democratic process.

The committee would like to extend our gratitude to all contestants for playing various vital roles that ensured peaceful conduct of the Elections.

The maturity displayed by all stakeholders guaranteed the peaceful conduct of the polls.

We want to show gratitude to the Electoral Commission (EC) for carrying out the Herculean task of supervising the conduct of the elections.

We specifically want to thank Mr. Stephen Opoku Mensah for the professional work carried out to ensure the peaceful conduct and outcome of the polls. We are equally grateful to the media for the landmark coverage offered.

We cannot forget but commend the hardwork and exceptional role played by Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western Regional Minister, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and all Members of Parliament for turning out in their numbers during the elections.

We are certain that the outcome of the polls would grant winners opportunity to spearhead the affairs of the party at the Regional level.

Indeed, many of the 43 party members who went into the contest emerged victorious while others obviously suffered defeat, but what matters most is the supreme interest of the party in galvanizing the energies of all members for ultimate development and democratic consolidation of party affairs.

Therefore, we wish to state that, losers and winners are all part and parcel of the democratic process we have built as a party.

The culture of tolerance within the party therefore demands that we all accept, respect and uphold the outcome of the polls and support the elected executives to function properly ahead of the 2020 elections.

Our internal democratic pillars have become entrenched and we ought to continue to jealously protect it by accepting the outcome of our internal elections.

We are using this medium to congratulate all our gallant foot soldiers who are organizing assiduously at the grassroot level to keep this party strong and alive.

For the contestants who went into the elections, we want to commend you for boldly stepping forward in your bid to secure positions to serve our party.

We want to remind members of this great party, especially delegates that the Regional elections conducted was successful and incident free.

The core values of our party, the general principles guiding true leadership, as well as loyalty and commitment truly was displayed last Saturday and we thank all members for that.

We must be guided by the principles of our tradition and allow peace and tranquillity to reign at all times.

God Bless NPP

God Bless Ghana

Signed!

Hajia Saudatu Saeed (Chairperson)

Anthony Evans Amoah (Member)

Kwesi Nkrumah (Member)

Dr. Isaac Sagoe (Member)

Western Region Elections Committee of NPP

