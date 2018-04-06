IMF praises Akufo-Addo for promoting 'Ghana Beyond Aid'

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Ghana’s new vision of ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ coupled with the first year performance of the economy under President Akufo-Addo is a major inspiration to African countries.

Abebe Selasie, Deputy Director in charge of Africa said Ghana’s “new vision and the impressive work done so far is an inspiration to all of Africa. Keep on track”.

She was speaking at the maiden edition of the ‘Governor Speaks’ series at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, in the U.S.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was given the maiden slot on the newly introduced IMF platform which seeks to give the global community an opportunity to learn from the success stories of other countries in economic management.

Finance Minister, Ofori-Atta

In his address, Mr Ofori-Atta outlined the meaning of the ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ agenda and how Ghana intends to achieve it within a generation.

The Finance Minister outlined key revenue measures already underway, which were aimed at boosting domestic resource mobilization to fund the agenda.

Ghana seeks to grow domestic resources and invest same into growth-driving initiatives in the real sector that are aimed at creating jobs and improving incomes.

According to Minister Ofori-Atta, the Akufo-Addo administrations’ recent high levels of growth recorded will be maintained.

Minister Ofori-Atta is leading a government delegation to the 2018 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings due to end on Sunday.