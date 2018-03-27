Home | News | Former Council of State member, 5 others on Police wanted list

Former Council of State member, 5 others on Police wanted list

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Kweku Aduseiformer member of Council of State, Abraham Kwaku Adusei

A former member of Council of State, Abraham Kwaku Adusei together with five others have been declared wanted by the Eastern Regional Police.

The Koforidua Magistrate Court presided over by S.R Keelson last week issued a bench warrant for the arrest of six accused persons including the former Council of State member for their involvement in the unlawful demolition of a 13 bedroom at Akim Osiem belonging to the surviving family of Opanin Isaac Asirifi, Founder of Savior Church of Ghana.

The building served as a Mission house for the church until the first brutal attack led by Abraham Adusei more than two decades ago

The six suspects are to be arrested and arraigned before court on 4th May, 2018 for prosecution to commence.

The six suspects are Abraham Adusei leader of the Savior Church, Ghana, Enoch Ofori, Jacob Asirifi Snr. Sakio Asirifi, Meshack Asirifi, and Solomon Asirifi.

The building had be bequeathed to current leader of Savior Church of Ghana Opanin Elia Asirifi Dadeako and his siblings but an attack on them about two decades ago made them to relocate to other communities in the country before eventually settling at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.

The group has suffered uncountable brutal attacks spearheaded

Fed by the former Council of State Member but unfortunately none of the reported cases have been successfully prosecuted by the State.

The latest demolition of the house which has been at the Centre if controversy is seen as an act of tampering with evidence since the family without the house may be deemed as non-existent

