Court adjourns German widow case again

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Court CaseThe court for the 3rd time adjourned a case of German widow was allegedly defrauded of 248,991.57

For the third time, the Accra Circuit Court “Nine” has adjourned to May 8, to give judgement on the case in which Ms. Waltraud Wiesent, a German widow, was allegedly defrauded of 248,991.57 Euros by two Nigerians in a gold scam.

No reasons were assigned for the adjournment after two scheduled judgement dates- March 29 and April 11, had elapsed, without the court making pronouncement on the case.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the Presiding Judge, Afi Agbenu Kudomor, was indisposed.

Mark Latif Adijum Ajisafe and Benjamin Taofeek Oluwashola, accused, who were arrested in July 2013, denied charges of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.

Ajisafe, the first accused, who encountered Ms. Wiesent, a technical engineer, on Facebook, paraded as Chris Walters of Nottingham of United Kingdom (UK) who does his business in Ghana.

The accused asked the complainant to send money into different accounts at Ecobank and Guarantee Trust Bank, and she obliged.

On February 12, 2018, the result of a test conducted on some documents was tendered in evidence.

The accused, at whose instance the examination on the documents, bank-to-bank transfer papers and wedding invitation card was conducted, had accused the complainant of allegedly authoring the documents.

In 2015, Ms. Wiesent told the court that the accused used markadjei@yahoo.com to send her mails, claims the accused denied.

The court heard that the name Mark Adjei matches with the name on the wedding invitation card, which was given to the complainant by the accused.

The facts according to the prosecution are that, Ajisafe allegedly lied to Ms. Wiesent that he is a British who does his business in Ghana.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Yirenkyi said Ajisafe and his accomplice told the complainant that they have won a contract with the government of Ghana worth 2.5 million dollars, to supply auto parts to some selected regions, and needed money to execute the contract.

He said Ms. Wiesent reported the case to the police when she realised that she was defrauded, and the two were arrested at Safcal Lodge, Accra, where they had gone to visit the complainant.

