Home | News | 'I'm a wounded lion' – Allotey Jacobs cries

'I'm a wounded lion' – Allotey Jacobs cries

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Allotey Jacobs Skdoeplay videoCentral Regional Chairman, NDC, Allotey Jacobs

“I’m a wounded lion, I’m very bitter because of the treatment the NDC headquarters have meted out to me by undermining my chairmanship in the Central Region. Nobody gave me a pesewa nor a T-shirt in the lead up to 2016 general elections,” ‘angry’ Allotey Jacobs poured out his frustrations strongly on Peace FM Wednesday April 25.

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) among other things explained to host of Kokrokoo morning show, Kwami Sefa Kai, that he met a leading member of his party who accused him of embezzling an amount of 2 billion which is meant for party faithful in his region.

The ‘educated fisherman’ as he is known among his colleagues stated that there are some people in the party and at the party’s national headquarters who are simply bent on maligning his name and undermining his authority in the Central Region as a Regional Chairman.

Allotey Jacobs, however, hinted “They are mischievously doing this and this is urging me to come again to contest and I'm going to contest. If they want to engage in mafia to undermine some people because we don’t like them then, then the better for us…."

"I want to make it clear to those kids with pampers who came into government and don’t know what life is…When they see you communicating with an NPP person, they say you’re selling yourself to the NPP. The campaign today is that whoever they see you within the NPP means the NPP is to sponsor you to contest elections; that stupidity of mind,” he decries.

The NDC lost massively to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the lead up to the 2016 general elections.

The NPP won 19 of the 23 parliamentary seats including two die-hard seats of the NDC thus Twifo Atomorkwa and Ekumfi Constituency seats.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

The Struggle For Independence Worth It

April 24, 2018

Wa East: Warehouse To Boost Storage Of Agricultural Produce

April 24, 2018

GRIPE And Partners Send Message Against Plastic Waste

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!