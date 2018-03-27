Home | News | Video: Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him

Video: Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him

Dan Soko

Ghana’s commitment towards fighting off illegal mining has been thrown into serious question following revelations by a Lebanese national that he has strong connections at the Presidency at allows him to freely engage in such activities.

In an investigative piece on illegal mining and the parameters hindering the fight against the menace, the Lebanese, identified as one Mr. Yahaya, is seen bragging about his connections at the Presidency.

READ ALSO: Unclaimed Bodies: Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies

In the said video, the undercover journalist, who pretended to be a concessioner, captured a conversation with Mr. Yahaya centred on acquiring a land to mine.

The journalist warns him that the Government of Ghana and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are on a serious mission to arrest all illegal miners across the country.

The Lebanese, Mr. Yahayaplay

The Lebanese, Mr. Yahaya

However, the Lebanese national, who claims to have been born in Ghana, shrugged off the warnings, insisting he has strong connections at the Presidency which would immune him from any punishment if arrested.

“…for this one I don’t have any problem, you get me, nobody can touch me…. Just give me the boss’ number and don’t worry... I will let them come to the flag house (Jubilee House). As for connections, I have… I have very good connections, nobody can disturb me,” Mr. Yahaya confidently asserted.

He, therefore, asked the ‘concessioner’ to simply give him the number of the EPA boss, stressing his contacts at the seat of government will handle the rest.

READ ALSO: Contradiction: 10,000 nurses won't be employed in May - Health Ministry to Bawumia

He further disclosed that he was in partnership with Aisha Huang, an alleged suspect who was earlier accused of being the leader of some Chinese galamseyers in the country.

Shocked by the revelation, the journalist further warned him that there is an Operation Vanguard team set up to go after all illegal miners around the country.

However, Mr. Yahaya again appeared very confident that his works will not be “disturbed” by the joint Police and military task force.

According to him, the boss of the Operation Vanguard task force is actually his best friend and will not allow him to be caught.

The Lebanese national was ready to fork out a hopping GHc40,000 as advance payment for the concession, whiles also accepting to pay GHc20,000 each month after that.

Watch the video of the shocking revelation below:

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

The Struggle For Independence Worth It

April 24, 2018

Wa East: Warehouse To Boost Storage Of Agricultural Produce

April 24, 2018

GRIPE And Partners Send Message Against Plastic Waste

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!