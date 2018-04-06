Home | News | Break-up: Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post

Break-up: Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post

Dan Soko

Shatta Michy has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at ‘former’ boyfriend Shatta Wale, insisting she is now a woman “free from oppression”.

The relationship between the pair has been a subject of public debate in the past weeks, after both took to social media to attack each other.

READ ALSO: Maame Dokono: The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires

Initially, many perceived their break-up as a farce intended to create hype, but it appears the story of their separation is gaining weight with each passing day.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been dating for some time nowplay

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been dating for some time now

The pair had been dating for the past years, but it seems their relationship has finally come to an end, at least per Shatta Michy’s latest social media engagements.

The singer has changed part of her bio on Instagram, from SM Boss Lady to Boss Lady, further emphasizing on her status that she is now “single and free from oppression”.

The feud between the two started after Shatta Michy took to Facebook to post photos of her bruised face, accompanied by a message suggesting she had been subjected to beatings from Shatta Wale.

READ ALSO: 18+ Photos: Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session

The dancehall sensation also replied in equal measure in a Facebook video, leveling several allegations at his ‘girlfriend’.

However, the latest from Michy suggests their break-up is indeed real.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy are blessed with a son called Majesty, who was born three years ago.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

The Struggle For Independence Worth It

April 24, 2018

Wa East: Warehouse To Boost Storage Of Agricultural Produce

April 24, 2018

GRIPE And Partners Send Message Against Plastic Waste

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!