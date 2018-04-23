Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wish Dogboe success

Accra, April 25, GNA - The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight Interim Champion, Isaac Dogboe, as he faces fellow unbeaten Mexican Jessie Magdaleno for his WBO title on Saturday April 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, USA.



The message which was issued by the Communications Department of the GBA said, “We know you are the Rising Star of Africa and the Royal Storm. The GBA and people of Ghana believe in you and know you have what it takes to be like our champions; D. K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey and Emmanuel Tagoe because you are Ghanaian warrior”

According to the message, Dogboe is self motivated and has the self-reliance to win the bout which comes off at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

It said Isaac Dogboe is of a special class who has what it takes to win and become the next world champion from Ghana.

The statement cautioned Team Dogboe not to be over confident, but be professional and determined to go all out for a knock out to make the work of the ring officials easy.

Isaac Dogboe, holds the WBO Interim/ Africa/Pacific Unified titles as well as the WBC Youth title belts.

In 2012, he represented Ghana at the 2012 Olympic Games. As a professional, he is unbeaten in 18 fights and trained by his father, Paul Dogboe who was honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as Coach of the Year at their last awards event.

Magdaleno is also undefeated in 25 fights and this makes the bout a tough one.

GNA