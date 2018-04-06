Home | News | Multimedia Intensifies Justice Campaign For Latif Iddrisu

Multimedia Intensifies Justice Campaign For Latif Iddrisu

Dan Soko

Joy News has heightened the campaign to get justice for Multimedia Journalist, Latif Iddrisu, who was brutalized by police late last month.

The move is aimed at mounting more pressure on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police to expedite a process to arrest perpetrators of the brutality.

Latif Iddrisu has been left with a fractured skull and his health has been deteriorating after policemen attacked him in front of the CID headquarters when Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, was arrested.

Riot police were stationed at the CID headquarters to control a small crowd of NDC supporters who had come to the headquarters to show solidarity to their General Secretary.

Latif explains police attacked him because he had asked one of them a question to facilitate his report.

Related: Civil society groups condemn police assault on Multimedia journalist

Joy News editor, Araba Koomson, said on Wednesday the police must expedite action to bring the attackers to book.

"Latif's condition has all us here at Multimedia worried. We are told by his doctors that his injuries have deteriorated and given the severity of his injuries, one would have expected the police to have expedited the investigation process.

"It's been almost four weeks so we are saying that we need to see the process moving a bit quickly so that Latif can get the justice that he deserves," said Araba Koomson.

The Cantonments police and the Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Unit have been investigating the attack on the innocent journalist.

The Interior Minister has condemned the brutality against the reporter.

Ambrose Dery also apologised on behalf of the government for the attack on the journalist.

Related: The Multimedia Group pushes for justice for assaulted reporter

Managing News Editor of Joy News, Elvis Kwashie, has said journalists work in tandem with the police and must not be subjected to such treatment.

Meanwhile, a team of top police officers including the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, and Director of Operations DCOP, Simon Afeku have visited the Joy News following the attack.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments

April 24, 2018

UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma

April 24, 2018

Ga Homowo: Traditional Council Ban Noise Making In Accra From May 14 To June 14

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!