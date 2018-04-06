Multimedia Intensifies Justice Campaign For Latif Iddrisu

Joy News has heightened the campaign to get justice for Multimedia Journalist, Latif Iddrisu, who was brutalized by police late last month.

The move is aimed at mounting more pressure on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police to expedite a process to arrest perpetrators of the brutality.

Latif Iddrisu has been left with a fractured skull and his health has been deteriorating after policemen attacked him in front of the CID headquarters when Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, was arrested.

Riot police were stationed at the CID headquarters to control a small crowd of NDC supporters who had come to the headquarters to show solidarity to their General Secretary.

Latif explains police attacked him because he had asked one of them a question to facilitate his report.

Related: Civil society groups condemn police assault on Multimedia journalist

Joy News editor, Araba Koomson, said on Wednesday the police must expedite action to bring the attackers to book.

"Latif's condition has all us here at Multimedia worried. We are told by his doctors that his injuries have deteriorated and given the severity of his injuries, one would have expected the police to have expedited the investigation process.

"It's been almost four weeks so we are saying that we need to see the process moving a bit quickly so that Latif can get the justice that he deserves," said Araba Koomson.

The Cantonments police and the Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Unit have been investigating the attack on the innocent journalist.

The Interior Minister has condemned the brutality against the reporter.

Ambrose Dery also apologised on behalf of the government for the attack on the journalist.

Related: The Multimedia Group pushes for justice for assaulted reporter

Managing News Editor of Joy News, Elvis Kwashie, has said journalists work in tandem with the police and must not be subjected to such treatment.

Meanwhile, a team of top police officers including the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, and Director of Operations DCOP, Simon Afeku have visited the Joy News following the attack.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com