Home | News | Proposal To Elect MMDCEs Was Not Well Thought Out

Proposal To Elect MMDCEs Was Not Well Thought Out

Dan Soko

Local governance expert, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, says the postponement of a proposal by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) indicates it was not well thought out.

“I think initially, they thought it can be done easily. But having come into office and looked at the alternative and the way popular democracy or local level democracy can be deepened by expanding the scope and mandate of the people, they realized that they have to move it further,” he explained.

The postponement has heightened suggestions that the government will not be able to implement its campaign promise to reduce the President's powers in local governance.

The NPP campaign promise was to allow Ghanaians to elect District Chief Executives instead of the current process where the president appoints all 254 district officers.

There was a timeline to this promise captured in chapter 13 of the governing party's manifesto - it will be done within 24 months, That is by January 2019. President Nana Akufo-Addo was even more ambitious after promising to get it done in 2018.

But as far as its year-old mandate of the current administration is concerned, there is no longer a timeline for the promise.

The 2016 Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Presidential candidate is unhappy because his party also promised the same reform at the local government level, but it was the NPP that got the opportunity to execute it.

."We have been promised it, we believed it...we liked it, we want it..but what is happening now gives us cause to worry" Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom addressed the media.

The government’s key defence has been that the process faces constitutional and legal hurdles which need more time to be addressed.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments

April 24, 2018

UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma

April 24, 2018

Ga Homowo: Traditional Council Ban Noise Making In Accra From May 14 To June 14

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!