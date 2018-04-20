Home | News | Weija Leprosarium Receives Support From GCB Staff

Weija Leprosarium Receives Support From GCB Staff

Dan Soko

Staff of GCB Bank have donated assorted items to the inmates of the Weija Leprosarium in Accra.

The items including bags of rice, cooking oil, GCB branded chocolates, used clothing, and toiletries were contributed by individual staff of the Bank.

The donation by the staff was motivated by the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The GCB delegation to the Weija Leprosarium was lead by Mrs. Thyra Obuobi, Head of Corporate Affairs Department of the Bank.

Mrs. Obuobi on behalf of the Bank gave the assurance that GCB would continue to support the Leprosarium.

Mr. George Quansah, the caretaker of the Weija Leprosarium under the Lepers Aid Committee, expressed his appreciation to the staff of the Bank for going to the aid of the inmates.

Mr. Quansah appealed to the Bank to provide the Leprosarium with sterilizing equipment and gauzes for treatment of wounds.

