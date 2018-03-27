Home | News | Journalist Assaulted At NPP Greater Accra Elections Fights Back

Dan Soko
Top local journalist Daniel Benin aka Ohim, is fighting back in his quest to call 'political dogs' to order after surviving an attack by the camp of the newly-elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom.

Ohim, who reports for Atinka TV and contributes to other media networks including ModernGhana was reported to have been attacked by the Personal Bodyguard of the Greater Accra NPP regional Chairman during the regional elections held at the Trade Fair Centre last week Saturday.

He has confirmed receiving medical attention following the incident.

The Alleged Bodyguard who assaulted Daniel Benin aka Ohim

"This bodyguard from nowhere manhandled and pushed me away from the chairman and when I sought to seek answers as to why he pushed me, he told me I was no one and before I could say a word back, he slapped me and I got injured in the process,"

Narrating his ordeal, Ohim recounted that the attack occurred after the declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission when he sought to conduct an interview with the winner of the hotly contested elections, the chairman himself.

This is not the first time political dogs have unleashed terror on journalists; as a result of this, the abused journalist has vowed to take the matter up to the NPP national executives to call their party folks to order.

Several efforts to reach the Greater Accra NPP Regional Chairman for his reaction proved abortive since calls were not answered.

