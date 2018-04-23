Home | News | 998 controversy: Government is attentive to concerns of Ghanaians - Herbert Krampah

998 controversy: Government is attentive to concerns of Ghanaians - Herbert Krampah

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Akufo Addo EasterPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The government has welcomed the call by the Centre for Democratic Development for Parliament and the Council of State to intervene in the list of presidential staffers controversy.

Spokesperson on governance and legal affairs, Herbert Krampah told Joy News’ Emefa Apawu on Top Story, Wednesday, the government is attentive to the concerns of the Ghanaian people.

He said the government has taken cognizance of the concerns raised by Ghanaians over the large size government controversy and will take necessary steps to ensure the country benefits fully.

He was responding to the scandal that has attended the 998 list of presidential staffers at the presidency presented to Parliament.

Critics and some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have taken the government to the cleaners, accusing it of appointing an elephant size government.

The appointment they say will be a drain on the country’s scarce resources and a slap in the face of the president’s own commitment to protecting the public purse.

But the government spokespersons have been vehement in their defence of the list of 998 presidential staffers.

The Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has suggested that even with larger numbers at the presidency the NPP government spent half the amount the erstwhile NDC government spent even though they had a smaller number at the presidency.

According to him, the NPP government in 2017 spent only 1.5 billion cedis at the presidency but the NDC government spent 3 billion cedis in 2016.

But the CDD is disappointed at the turn of events in the country as far as the presidential staffers list is concerned.

In a statement the Centre found it worrying that governments continue over padding officials at the presidency.

The think tank, therefore, charged the Council of State as well as the presidency to intervene to prevent the cycle of over padding.

Kojo Asante of CDD told Joy News instead of politicians getting into the process of equalization “we must fix the problem.”

The way to go is for the Council of State and Parliament to play their roles as effectively as possible to rein in the government.

He said Parliament must also take steps to review the presidential staffers' law that encourages over padding at the presidency.

In responding to the criticisms, Herbert Krampah said perhaps if there were in-depth role definitions for some of the appointees then maybe people would know exactly what the new appointees will do at the presidency.

He also stated that if critics want to find the amount of money payable to the appointees, it should be possible for a request to be made and the information provided.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments

April 24, 2018

UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma

April 24, 2018

Special Media Ticket For Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Clash

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!