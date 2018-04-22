Home | News | First Lady calls for renewed commitment to beat malaria

First Lady calls for renewed commitment to beat malaria

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Becca 999Rebecca Akufo-Addo with executives of Merck and AspirX

The First Lady and Head of the Rebecca Foundation has called for a renewed drive in the battle against malaria.

Whilst applauding the efforts of all stakeholders and individuals in this age-long fight, Rebecca Akufo-Addo believes that a renewed and more vigorous approach in the fight against malaria is urgently required.

She said this at an event to mark this year’s World Malaria Day under the theme, "Ready to beat malaria" in Accra on Wednesday.

The event also witnessed her signing a memorandum on behalf of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation.

It was co-hosted by the AspirX, Infanta Foundation and Merck around the localized theme, “How best to protect children and pregnant women from malaria infection.”

Delivering her remarks, the First Lady noted that “Ghana has made significant progress in controlling malaria, but there is still more to do. I envision a Ghana, where every child and every woman, is adequately protected or able to test, treat and recover quickly from malaria.

“My message is to call on every one of us in our individual capacities, to do whatever it takes to beat malaria for good.”

According to her, this is a shared vision which was recently shared by President Akufo-Addo recently at the just ended Malaria Summit in London, where he boldly declared that Ghana is ready to beat malaria.

She used the occasion to remind Ghanaians on some of the basic individual efforts such as sleeping under an insecticide-treated bed net, using a mosquito repellent and consulting a health worker when you or a family member has symptoms of malaria, to get tested and treated.

“When we do these, we are ready to beat malaria,” she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, also called for collective engagement by all, saying, “Whether you are an organisation or an individual, join us and take action this World Malaria Day. Declare you’re ready to beat malaria”.

“We must deepen our partnerships with our health partners, the private sector, civil society organizations, religious and traditional authorities and non-governmental organizations, to build effective systems, to provide accessible services for all.”

She was happy that the Ghana Health Service and partners are improving access to health care, by strengthening the existing Community Based Health System as much of the burden of disease in our country can be prevented, through the effective delivery of health services made possible through CHPS.

Noted for her commitment to the cause of women and children, Mrs Akufo-Addo said to address the high rates of severe under-nutrition and the high incidence of malaria in our population, relationships with Merck and AspirX, offers opportunities to invest in what we believe will make a difference in the lives of women and children.

The First Lady called for increased commitments, partnerships and sustained investments to improve coverage of proven interventions, which benefits women and children.

