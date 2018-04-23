Reroy Group chairman honoured with ‘Excellence in Business’ award

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: dailyheritage.com.gh

Chief Executive Officer of Reroy Group, Kate Quartey Papafio

Mrs Kate Quartey Papafio, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reroy Group, has been awarded ‘Excellence in Business’ at the ‘Ghana Women of the Year’ honours.

The third edition, which took place over the weekend, is an annual event to celebrate Ghanaian women who are excelling in various fields of endeavour and contributing to making Ghana better.

The CEO was awarded for her portrayal of courage and persistence in a cable manufacturing industry, a male-dominated business.

Currently, she is the only woman in Ghana and Africa in the cable manufacturing industry with a distinct success story.

Receiving the award, Mrs Quartey Papafio thanked event organizer, Glitz Ghana, for the recognition and encouraged young and upcoming women to stay focused in their field of endeavour.

She stressed that women are better managers in all spheres of life so they should stop at nothing in achieving their goals.

Other women, including the EC chair, Madam Charlotte Osei, were honoured in governance, entertainment, media, music and art, film, public enterprise for using their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving other women forward.