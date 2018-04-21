Home | News | I pray for Akufo-Addo’s success – Inusah Fuseini

I pray for Akufo-Addo’s success – Inusah Fuseini

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Military Base Nana Akufo AddoPresident Akufo-Addo

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has stated that he prays for the success of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, some of the policies being implemented by President Akufo-Addo such as the Free SHS and the planting for food and jobs are good policies but fears for the sustainability of those policies.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, the opposition MP stated that the free SHS policy is likely to fail because it is not sustainable in its current form.

“I pray for the success of Akufo-Addo because…you know what I am a beneficiary of his success, my children are beneficiaries of his success,” the Lawmaker told host Bola Ray.

He, however, added that he “will not endorse a second term for Akufo- Addo if he fails, refuses…to implement his policies successfully.”

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said this on Starr Chat with Bola Ray when he was the guest on the drive, speaking on the allegations that some NDC MP's received double salary.

Despite indicating there was not a point MPs under the erstwhile administration received double salary, Mr. Fuseini said there are copious evidence of double salary payment between 2001 and 2008.

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments

April 24, 2018

UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma

April 24, 2018

Special Media Ticket For Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Clash

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!