I pray for Akufo-Addo’s success – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has stated that he prays for the success of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, some of the policies being implemented by President Akufo-Addo such as the Free SHS and the planting for food and jobs are good policies but fears for the sustainability of those policies.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, the opposition MP stated that the free SHS policy is likely to fail because it is not sustainable in its current form.

“I pray for the success of Akufo-Addo because…you know what I am a beneficiary of his success, my children are beneficiaries of his success,” the Lawmaker told host Bola Ray.

He, however, added that he “will not endorse a second term for Akufo- Addo if he fails, refuses…to implement his policies successfully.”

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said this on Starr Chat with Bola Ray when he was the guest on the drive, speaking on the allegations that some NDC MP's received double salary.

Despite indicating there was not a point MPs under the erstwhile administration received double salary, Mr. Fuseini said there are copious evidence of double salary payment between 2001 and 2008.

