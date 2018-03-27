GFA needs Nyantakyi, he must go again – CAF boss

Ahmad wants Nyantakyi to seek re-election

President of the Confederation of African Football, (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad, has goaded on Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi to run for another term if he so wished, per the need for him by the people and stakeholders.

Mr Nyantakyi, who is Ahmad’s Vice-President, has been in office for three terms.

He has said three times that he will not seek re-election after his current tenure ends, but there is speculation he is making a U-turn.

Rumours of his re-election gained prominence following the sacking of GFA Vice-President George Afriyie, recently.

Mr Ahmad told Accra-based Starr FM that: “If the government, if people ask him to continue, then why must he stop? The people need him, the stakeholders need him so why must he not contest again.

“We are here to serve our Nation and service to your country comes first and so I will advise him to seek re-election.”