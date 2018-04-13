Home | News | Nyantakyi must seek re-election – CAF President

Nyantakyi must seek re-election – CAF President

Dan Soko

Caf Ahmad PresidentAhmad has admonished Nyantakyi to seek re-election

President of the Confederation of African Football, (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad has admonished President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek re-election at next year’s polls.

Nyantakyi has been president of the GFA for over 13 years. Reports had indicated that he was not willing to seek re-election during next year’s elections.

Some pundits had praised the GFA president for his decision not to seek re-election and allow a new person to takeover.

But in an exclusive interview with Starr Sports, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad stated that Nyantakyi must contest again.

“If the government, if people ask him to continue, then why must he stop? The people need him, the stakeholders need him so why must he not contest again.

“We are here to serve our Nation and service to your country comes first and so I will advise him to seek re-election.”

The CAF president’s comment comes days after Vice President of GFA George Afriyie was sacked by the executive committee of the nation’s football governing body.

A release by the GFA stated that a new Vice President will be announced soon.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

