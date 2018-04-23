CAF boss gets honorary doctorate

Sports News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, 25 April 2018, conferred an honorary doctorate degree on the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad.

The honorary doctorate award is in recognition of Mr Ahmad’s commitment to the promotion of football in Africa.

Mr Ahmad expressed gratitude to the African football fraternity for supporting his vision to transform the game.

"If I am here, it is because of the support I have had from my colleagues across Africa, who have supported my vision for transforming the game," he told journalists ahead of the ceremony.

"The work I have done together with my colleagues is what has resulted in this award by the university and I want to thank them for recognising the work we have done so far," he added.

During his one-year stay as president of African football, CAF has been able to switch Africa’s flagship football competition – Cup of Nations, to June, ending the club-versus-country brouhaha that African players have faced when the competition is played in January when the European league season is ongoing.

He has also been praised for providing a direct $2.5million financial support for Africa’s five representatives at the World Cup.