Election of MMDCEs: Stop toying with us – Nduom to Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom,founder of the Progressive Peoples Party

The Leader of the Progressive People’s Party(PPP), Paa Kwesi Nduom has slammed the Akufo-Addo administration for postponing the implementation of a manifesto promise that will see the election of MMDCEs instead of being appointed.

President Akufo-Addo then a Presidential candidate in the run-up to the 2016 general elections promised that MMDCEs will be elected.

Although the timelines on that implementation was not too clear, it was expected that the move would likely be instituted in the New Patriotic Party’s first term in office.

However, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has hinted that the elections would come of 2021.

Addressing a Press Conference in the capital-Accra, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom intimated that the government’s u-turn questions its credibility, calling on the President to make good on his pledge.

“The President had told the nation at the orientation of newly elected MMDCEs that the elections will take place as promised insisting that they[the people he was talking to] will be the last batch of MMDCEs to be appointed. Not too long after that, my friend the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Hon. OB Amoah gave reasons why Ghanaians must not expect election of MMDCEs in 2018/ 2019 contrary to what the president has said.

“And the Local Government Minister also recently at some forum now has come up with some time-table, and her time-table suggests that we’ll electing the MMDCEs in 2021. So if someone is wondering why I’m spending my energy and time talking about this, these are some of the reasons why.

It’s important matter, we’ve been promised, we believed it, people have gone to cast votes, power has been given to some people, but what is happening now gives us cause to worry.”

