Stop child trafficking – Samira

Second Lady Samira Bawumia

No child should be subjected to the “harrowing conditions of child trafficking,” Mrs Samira Bawumia has said.

According to the wife of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, “We need to fight this canker until every child gets justice and is free.”

She called for a collaborative effort to bring an end to child trafficking and pledged the support of her not-for-profit organisation, Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), to the fight against child trafficking.

Mrs Bawumia expressed the concern at the launch of the Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking (CNACT) in Accra on Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

She described the Coalition’s initiative as laudable to which she pledged her support.