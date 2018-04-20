Home | News | Two baby thieves to face court soon – Police

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Court CaseThe suspects admitted to selling the baby to a couple for over GH¢ 16,000

The Police in the Ashanti Region have said the two senior officials of the Social Welfare Department in Kumasi who were picked up for allegedly stealing and selling a day-old baby will soon be put before court.

The two, a Probation Officer, Evelyn Jemima Alangeah, and her colleague, Administration Officer, 58-year-old Samuel Obeng Afriyie, admitted to selling the baby to a couple for over GH¢ 16,000.

They are alleged to have stolen the child from a maternity home where the baby’s mother gave birth.

Reports say the suspects were helping the baby’s mother after she sought assistance from the social welfare department in the Ashanti region after her boyfriend abandoned her during her pregnancy.

After the woman gave birth, the suspects took the new-born to another hospital under the guise of treating rashes on her body but returned with news of the baby’s death.

DSP Juliana Obeng, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer told Citi News that the docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

“We have taken the docket for re-distribution at the AG’s department so we are waiting for the response from the AG’s department so we get to know the actual court they have to go to and which date they are to appear.”

She said the police is unable to share details of where the baby was allegedly stolen from but insisted that the two will be made to go through the due prosecutorial processes.

