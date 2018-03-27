Today at the News stands

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Daily Graphic

- We will set up Research fund - President says at UPSA congregation

- Engage social partners for home-grown solutions to develop - Organised labour task government

- 6 armed robbers jailed 118 years

Ghanaian Times

- New research fund for varsities, as government moves to support relevant,specific studies

- Mallam Junction road to be diverted on Monday

- Develop 'thick skin', accept public criticism - President urges NPC

Daily Heritage

- Blame government for collapse of banks says Ghana Association of Bankers

- Man runs to Akufo-Addo for retrieval of his car

- Jury finally empanelled for Major Mahama trial

Daily Post

- Apologise to Ghanaians - Minority to Akufo-Addo

- Advise Akufo-Addo appropriately on Jubilee House overstaffing - CDD to Council of State

- Free SHS: Parents heads to court over boarding fees