Today at the News stands

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Daily Graphic
- We will set up Research fund - President says at UPSA congregation
- Engage social partners for home-grown solutions to develop - Organised labour task government
- 6 armed robbers jailed 118 years
Ghanaian Times
- New research fund for varsities, as government moves to support relevant,specific studies
- Mallam Junction road to be diverted on Monday
- Develop 'thick skin', accept public criticism - President urges NPC
Daily Heritage
- Blame government for collapse of banks says Ghana Association of Bankers
- Man runs to Akufo-Addo for retrieval of his car
- Jury finally empanelled for Major Mahama trial
Daily Post
- Apologise to Ghanaians - Minority to Akufo-Addo
- Advise Akufo-Addo appropriately on Jubilee House overstaffing - CDD to Council of State
- Free SHS: Parents heads to court over boarding fees
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
