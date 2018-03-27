Campaign to get justice for Latif Iddrisu heightens as his health deteriorates

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Latif Iddrisu was beaten to pulp by policemen at the Police Headquarters in Accra

Joy News has heightened the campaign to get justice for Multimedia Journalist, Latif Iddrisu, who was brutalized by police earlier this month.

The move is aimed at mounting more pressure on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police to expedite a process to arrest perpetrators of the brutality.

Latif Iddrisu has been left with a fractured skull and his health has been deteriorating after policemen attacked him in front of the CID headquarters when Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, was arrested.

Riot police were stationed at the CID headquarters to control a small crowd of NDC supporters that had come to the headquarters to show solidarity to their General Secretary.

Latif explains police attacked him because he had asked one of them a question to facilitate his report.

Joy News editor, Araba Koomson, said on Wednesday the police must expedite action to bring the attackers to book.

"Latif's condition has all us here at Multimedia worried. We are told by his doctors that his injuries have deteriorated and given the severity of his injuries, one would have expected the police to have expedited the investigation process.

"It's been almost four weeks so we are saying that we need to see the process moving a bit quickly so that Latif can get the justice that he deserves," said Araba Koomson.