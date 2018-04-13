Home | News | 2017 Ghana’s Most Influential Awards: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, others nominated

2017 Ghana’s Most Influential Awards: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, others nominated

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Joseph Nii Ankrah

Former President John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo shaking hands

Some top Ghana politicians in the country have been recognized by the general public and nominated for the 2017 Ghana’s Most Influential Awards.

The nominated politicians who cut across the entire political spectrum in Ghana include the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama, Haruna Idrrisu , Sylvester Mensah and Ursula Owusu among others.

Ghana’s Most Influential (GMI) Awards is a unique initiative powered by e.TV Ghana. Over the years, the GMI list has consisted of people from both formal and informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, sports personalities, religious leaders and several others

However, voting is currently ongoing to shortlist the 147 personalities who got nominated and arrive at 100 personalities (in no particular order) for the board and audits to sit and assess the list.

The voting process comes after the general public nominated numerous individuals in Ghana to be part of this great initiative. Voting for the 7th Edition of Ghana’s Most Influential ends on May 10, 2018.

To vote for any of these political personalities, text ‘GMI’ and name of that personality to short code 1446 on MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone Below is the list of Politicians on Ghana’s Most Influential Awards nominees list;

Boakye Agyarko

Catherine Afeku

Dan Botwe

Dr. Edward Mahama

Dr. Ekow Spio –Gabrah

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Egbert Faibille

Francis Asenso Boakye

Freddie Blay

Frema Opare

Haruna Idrrisu

Jerry John Rawlings

Joe Adda

Joe Anokye

John Dramani Mahama

John Jinapor

John Peter Amewu

Ken Ofori-Atta

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kwame A Plus

Lord Commey

Lordina Mahama

Mustapha Hamid

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Okudzeto Ablakwa

Peter Mac Manu

Prof. Joshua Alabi

Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Samira Bawumia

Sammi Awuku

Sylvester Mensah

Ursula Owusu

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

