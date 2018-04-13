2017 Ghana’s Most Influential Awards: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, others nominated

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018
Source: Joseph Nii Ankrah
Some top Ghana politicians in the country have been recognized by the general public and nominated for the 2017 Ghana’s Most Influential Awards.
The nominated politicians who cut across the entire political spectrum in Ghana include the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama, Haruna Idrrisu , Sylvester Mensah and Ursula Owusu among others.
Ghana’s Most Influential (GMI) Awards is a unique initiative powered by e.TV Ghana. Over the years, the GMI list has consisted of people from both formal and informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, sports personalities, religious leaders and several others
However, voting is currently ongoing to shortlist the 147 personalities who got nominated and arrive at 100 personalities (in no particular order) for the board and audits to sit and assess the list.
The voting process comes after the general public nominated numerous individuals in Ghana to be part of this great initiative. Voting for the 7th Edition of Ghana’s Most Influential ends on May 10, 2018.
To vote for any of these political personalities, text ‘GMI’ and name of that personality to short code 1446 on MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone Below is the list of Politicians on Ghana’s Most Influential Awards nominees list;
Boakye Agyarko
Catherine Afeku
Dan Botwe
Dr. Edward Mahama
Dr. Ekow Spio –Gabrah
Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh
Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye
Egbert Faibille
Francis Asenso Boakye
Freddie Blay
Frema Opare
Haruna Idrrisu
Jerry John Rawlings
Joe Adda
Joe Anokye
John Dramani Mahama
John Jinapor
John Peter Amewu
Ken Ofori-Atta
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kwame A Plus
Lord Commey
Lordina Mahama
Mustapha Hamid
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
Okudzeto Ablakwa
Peter Mac Manu
Prof. Joshua Alabi
Rebecca Akufo-Addo
Samira Bawumia
Sammi Awuku
Sylvester Mensah
Ursula Owusu
