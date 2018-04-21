NDC printing our T-Shirts for propaganda – NPP Loyal Ladies

NPP Loyal Ladies, a group within the governing party, has said its intelligence has uncovered a sinister move by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to print NPP Loyal Ladies-branded T-Shirts and use them for propaganda in the party’s upcoming Unity Walk in the Ashanti Region.

Vote for this Article Spread the word 1 2 3 4 5

About the Author: Dan Soko Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News