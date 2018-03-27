Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

IGP David Asante Apeatu

The Police Hospital has disclosed that it will conduct a mass burial for over 120 unknown and unclaimed bodies at the facility’s morgue 21-days from today April 25, 2018.

A statement issued and signed by DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Director of Public Affairs at the Police Hospital, disclosed that it is part of the process to decongest the mortuary of the facility.

He entreated the general public to contact the pathology department of the facility for identification of persons who might not have been seen for some time.

“The Police Hospital Administration will embark on a mass burial for about One Hundred and Twenty (120) unknown and unclaimed bodies as part of a routine measure to decongest the Police Hospital Mortuary. The General Public is hereby being Informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for identi?cation of persons who might not have been seen for some time now as part of the search to avert being added to those earmarked for mass burial after Twenty-One (21) days from this announcement.”

The police also urged the public to always having their National Identi?cation Cards of any kind on them to help the police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crises or involved in an accident.