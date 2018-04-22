Home | News | Two Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby for Ghc16,000

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

The Kumasi Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service have arrested two senior officers of the Social Welfare Department for stealing and selling a new baby.

Justice Administration Officer, Samuel Obeng Afriyie and his colleague, Probation Officer Evelyn Jemima Alangia have all admitted selling the baby to a couple for more than GHC16,000.

According to Kasapafmonline.com report, the mother of the baby who hails from Lawra in the Upper West Region had sought support from the Regional Office of the Social Welfare Department last year after her boyfriend abandoned her with the pregnancy.

But she was reportedly met by one of the suspects, Evelyn who asked her to call her for the necessary assistance when she was due for delivery.

The report states that, Evelyn then took her to a private maternity home in Kumasi and stole the baby new born baby the very day the mother delivered.

The suspect then told the nursing mother that her baby had some serious complication and had been referred to a nearby hospital for further observation.

Evelyn later returned to the maternity ward and told the baby’s mother that the baby had died when she was still alive.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng on February 3, 2018, Evelyn gave the baby to a couple who had gone through adoption process for a child at the Social Welfare Department in Kumasi.

She charged the couple an amount of GHC16,000 for the process, but unknown to the couple, the baby was a stolen one.

ASP Juliana Obeng in a media interview disclosed that the Police are currently investigating managers of the private maternity home as the suspects are processed for court.

