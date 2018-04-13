NDC printing our T-Shirts for propaganda – NPP Loyal Ladies

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

The Loyal Ladies are a volunteer group within the New Patriotic Party

NPP Loyal Ladies, a group within the governing party, has said its intelligence has uncovered a sinister move by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to print NPP Loyal Ladies-branded T-Shirts and use them for propaganda in the party’s upcoming Unity Walk in the Ashanti Region.

“We wish to state, without equivocation, that, we have NOT sanctioned the printing of any new shirts for our group, and do not have any members of our group defecting to the NDC, as the hopeless NDC would seek to portray, this weekend”, a statement jointly signed by Adwoa Pomaah Sanwu, Martha Kodua and Linda Darkwa said on Wednesday, 25 April.

Below is the full statement:

The leadership of NPP LOYAL LADIES has been duly notified of plans by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to distribute Loyal Ladies-branded shirts to some NDC ladies, at their next Unity walk, slated for Saturday, in Kumasi. Loyal Ladies is reliably informed that our shirts are being printed by a print house at Asafo in Kumasi, on the orders of the NDC.

We wish to state, without equivocation, that, we have NOT sanctioned the printing of any new shirts for our group, and do not have any members of our group defecting to the NDC, as the hopeless NDC would seek to portray, this weekend.

This is yet another weak attempt by the frustrated NDC to court disaffection for Loyal Ladies within the ranks of the NPP, and to throw dust into the eyes of the public-a trait they are well known for. We recall a similar incident, where a known NDC lady was spotted wearing a Loyal Ladies-branded shirt at their Unity walk in the Upper West Region. This is testament to the fact that, the NDC is bereft of ideas and lack ingenuity.

John Mahama and his demoralised NDC cannot begrudge Loyal Ladies for the incompetence they displayed in government and their spectacular incompetence in opposition. It is obvious the NDC is gasping in desperation and cluelessness, and would clutch onto any successful brand to give hope to its members. We, however, caution the NDC to stay clear off the path of Loyal Ladies, as we are not going to be intimidated by their see-through antics.

We have reported the matter to the police, as this connotes criminality on the part of the print house. We hope the police treats it with all the seriousness it deserves. We also call on the general public to treat with scorn, any persons seen in NPP Loyal Ladies attire in Kumasi, this weekend.

The Ghanaian people are discerning enough to appreciate the timely election of President Akufo-Addo to salvage Ghana from the ruins left by the inept NDC, led by John Mahama.

We, by this statement, reaffirm our unwavering support to the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, in its quest to better the livelihood of the Ghanaian people and create wealth and prosperity for all. We believe in his competence and ability to deliver.