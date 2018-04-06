Home | News | Social workers arrested in Kumasi for ‘selling’ baby

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Police in the Ashanti Region has arrested two officers of the Department of Social Welfare in connection with the sale of a baby in Kumasi.

The two, a 58-year-old Administration Officer, Samuel Obeng Afriyie and a 41-year-old Probation Officer, Evelyn Jemima Alangea, were picked up by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the regional police command.

The suspects were arrested on April 6 and granted bail on April 9.

They are alleged to have faked the death of the day-old baby girl to fool the mother and then offered her for adoption to an unknowing couple for GHc 16,500.

The mother had been staying with Evelyn for two months.

The suspects were helping the baby’s mother after she sought assistance from the social welfare department in the Ashanti region after her boyfriend abandoned her during her pregnancy.

After the woman gave birth, the suspects took the new-born to another hospital under the guise of treating rashes on her body but returned with news of the baby’s death.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng who confirmed the incident said, both suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing a child.

“The amount being proceeds from the sale of the stolen baby was shared between Evelyn Jemaima Alangea and Samuel Obeng Afriyie. The mother who suspected foul play informed one of her friends who advised her to complain about the police,” she noted in an address to the media.

She added that they would be processed for court soon.

