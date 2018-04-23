Home | News | Crime: Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers

Crime: Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers

Dan Soko

The Police has arrested two Nigeriens, suspected to be armed robbers, after they tried to escape from a team of officers on patrol.

The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Malik Bashiru and 38-year-old Abdul Aziz Tahiru.

The two suspects were arrested after Inspector Isaac Baidoo, who was leading a team of five officers on patrol, spotted the two Nigeriens on a motorbike with registration M-15, GR4107 on Tuesday morning.

A statement from the Police said the suspects were stopped at a Police checkpoint but the refused to stop.

The suspects ignored the directive from the officers, rather opting to speed off, which led to the Police giving them a hot chase.

Upon their arrest, mobile phone, a pistol, two wrist watches and other valuables were retrieved.

“The team gave them a hot chase and captured them at a segment of the road. A search was conducted on them. One pistol, Ruger SR45, No. 38064386; one empty magazine; four assorted used mobile phones; two wrist watches; one earpiece; one ring and one sunglasses were found on them,” sections of the Police communication stated.

The statement added that the suspects attempted to bribe the Police officers with a sum of GHc2,000, adding that “the Police refused to take such money and subsequently brought both suspects together with exhibits to NOD [National Operations Department]”

