Mr. President, Why This Unfair Treatment?

Good morning Sir, hope all is well?

Sir, in the round up to the 2016 general elections, you and your deputy flag bearer promised us ( nurses and midwifes as well as Ghanaians in general) that once you are voted into power, you will seek to it that the nursing trainee allowances will be re installed, you also went on further to tell bonded unemployed nurses that you will seek to it that they are posted as soon as possible, you also went on further to say that Ghana as a nation is endowed with resources, that we have money in the system so if you are voted into power, you will create massive employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed graduates. Sir, Ghanaians never disappointed you, we voted massively for you simply because we needed change at that moment.

Mr. President, its been almost fifteen months since you ascended the throne, and i must commend you in the first place for the re installation of both the nursing and teacher training allowances, however, with the issue of employing bonded unemployed nurses, it seems you are getting the whole issue wrong. Sir, some few days ago, your vice president said you will be launching the Nation Builders Corp initiative and with that, the government will employ 10,000 nurses who will not work permanently but on a temporal basis for a period of three years and will be receiving 700 cedis per month.

Sir, I see this as an insult to the whole nursing fraternity. Why should you even decide in the first place to enroll a professional nurse onto a program like the nation builders corps which is more or less like the youth employment?

Sir, we ain't kids anymore and i can tell you for a fact that we ( bonded nurses and allied health staff) will fight till the last drop of our blood to ensure that bonded and professional nurses are not enrolled onto the so called NABCOP programme. Sir, again, isn't it an insult that you tell nurses to work and receive an amount of 700 cedis per month? I can tell you for a fact that even during our national service days, we received a monthly allowance of 781 cedis per month.

Sir, all we need is the financial clearance and permanent postings and not a temporal employment. This is not what you promised us. Earlier this year, when the unemployed nurses picketed at the health ministry, Hon Mustafa Hamid came out quickly and said the government made budgetary allocations for the employment of 32000 nurses, so is this the employment he was talking about?

Sir, we've stayed at home for far too long and all we need is our permanent posting and not the so called Nation builders corps.

Finally, remember that it is we( Ghanaians) that voted massively for you and we are the same people that will vote you out if you fail to address our plights. For the nation builders corps, we will fight till our last blood to ensure that bonded nurses are excluded because that is not where we belong.

If you fail to put the thing at its rightful place, it will definitely fall down.

Thank you.

Kwame Asante

