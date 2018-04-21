Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno

The Korle-Bu District police have apprehended a 38-year-old woman at Korle-Gonno in Accra, for allegedly killing her eight-year-old daughter and secretly burying her at a dumping site at the seashore near the Lavender Hill.

The woman, Larteley Mensah, according to the police, beat up the daughter – identified as Tenee Sani – until she fell unconscious and died, for vomiting without covering it with sand.

Larteley Mensah then purportedly pulled the dead body into their bedroom and left it until midnight when she, together with two others, secretly went to bury it.

The two other accomplices, currently at large, have been identified as Adorkor and Ebenezer Annor (Larteley's supposed boyfriend)

The body of Tenee Sani has been exhumed by a pathologist for examination.

Briefing the media, the Korle-Bu District Police Commander, DSP Theophilus Esilfie, said on April 13, 2018, at about 4:30 pm, police received an anonymous call that one Larteley Mensah had killed her own child and buried her at the seashore.

Following the tip-off, the police apprehended Larteley at her residence at Korle-Gono to assist in investigation.

On that same day at about 4:30 pm, she led the police to the Korle-Gono Beach near Lavender Hill and pointed to the spot where the deceased was buried.

Preliminary investigation by the police later revealed that the suspect has four children but had separated with the husband.

Tenee Sani was said to have been battling with skin diseases for some time and was staying with the father.

On March 27, 2018, the father brought her to the mother (ex-wife) for proper care since her condition was deteriorating.

On that same day, while at home, the deceased vomited and so her mother asked her to cover it with sand but due to her condition, she failed to do so.

The sick child's action infuriated the mother, who whipped her until she died.

The police said suspect Annor, after digging the grave, wrapped the body in a black polythene bag and buried it.

On March 19, 2018 a magistrate court at Larterbiokorshie issued the police with an exhumation permit to exhume the body for autopsy.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, Larteley has been remanded into police custody awaiting trial.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey