Home | News | Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno

Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno

Dan Soko

The Korle-Bu District police have apprehended a 38-year-old woman at Korle-Gonno in Accra, for allegedly killing her eight-year-old daughter and secretly burying her at a dumping site at the seashore near the Lavender Hill.

The woman, Larteley Mensah, according to the police, beat up the daughter – identified as Tenee Sani – until she fell unconscious and died, for vomiting without covering it with sand.

Larteley Mensah then purportedly pulled the dead body into their bedroom and left it until midnight when she, together with two others, secretly went to bury it.

The two other accomplices, currently at large, have been identified as Adorkor and Ebenezer Annor (Larteley's supposed boyfriend)

The body of Tenee Sani has been exhumed by a pathologist for examination.

Briefing the media, the Korle-Bu District Police Commander, DSP Theophilus Esilfie, said on April 13, 2018, at about 4:30 pm, police received an anonymous call that one Larteley Mensah had killed her own child and buried her at the seashore.

Following the tip-off, the police apprehended Larteley at her residence at Korle-Gono to assist in investigation.

On that same day at about 4:30 pm, she led the police to the Korle-Gono Beach near Lavender Hill and pointed to the spot where the deceased was buried.

Preliminary investigation by the police later revealed that the suspect has four children but had separated with the husband.

Tenee Sani was said to have been battling with skin diseases for some time and was staying with the father.

On March 27, 2018, the father brought her to the mother (ex-wife) for proper care since her condition was deteriorating.

On that same day, while at home, the deceased vomited and so her mother asked her to cover it with sand but due to her condition, she failed to do so.

The sick child's action infuriated the mother, who whipped her until she died.

The police said suspect Annor, after digging the grave, wrapped the body in a black polythene bag and buried it.

On March 19, 2018 a magistrate court at Larterbiokorshie issued the police with an exhumation permit to exhume the body for autopsy.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, Larteley has been remanded into police custody awaiting trial.

( [email protected] )
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

DR Congo main opposition set to hold key rally

April 24, 2018

French tycoon Bollore held for questioning over Africa ports deals

April 24, 2018

Minister, 10 Others Grab Doctorate

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!