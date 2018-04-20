Home | News | 2 Nigerien Robbers Arrested At Weija

2 Nigerien Robbers Arrested At Weija

Dan Soko

Two Nigerien nationals suspected to be armed robbers have been arrested by a police patrol team at Weija, a suburb of Accra when they were allegedly returning from an operation.

The two men, identified as Malik Bashiru, 32, and Abdul Aziz Tahiru, 38, were arrested upon a tip-off.

They were said to be travelling with a Hajue motorbike with registration number M-15, GR 4107 from Accra towards Kasoa in the Central Region.

A search conducted on them led to the discovery of a pistol, a Ruger SR45, No.38064386, an empty magazine, four assorted used mobile phones, two wrist watches, an ear piece, a ring, sun glasses and an amount of GH¢2,000.

Police report has revealed that the arrest was made on April 24, 2018 at about 10:50 am at Amanfrom.

Inspector Isaac Baidoo in-charge of the team from the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) and National SWAT, arrested and brought them to the National Operations Department.

Malik Bashiru lives at Kasoa New Market, whilst Abdul Aziz Tahiru lives at Kasoa 94.

The patrol team, while on duty, spotted a Hawue motorbike with registration number M-15, GR4107 being driven by the two men and suspected them to be criminals.

Suspects, the report said, refused to stop when they were signaled by the patrol team, and so the team gave them a hot chase and arrested them at Amanfrom.

A search conducted on them revealed the aforementioned items.

After the arrest, the suspects tried to bribe the police team with an amount of GH¢2,000, but the team refused and sent them together with the exhibits to the National Operations Department of the police headquarters.

“The suspects are currently in the custody of the operations department awaiting prosecution,” the report disclosed.

By Linda Tenyah
By Linda Tenyah

