Murder Of Journalist Couple In Bangladesh!

Back in 2012, investigative journalist Sagar Sarwar of Maschranga Television and his wife Meherun Runi of ATN Bangla TV were brutally slaughtered at their residence in Dhaka (Bangladesh), in presence of their 4-year-old son, Megh Sarwar. After over six years of this gruesome murder, an investigative writer in Bangladesh has unfolded the mystery in a blog named SPN 24/7, although the investigating agency, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are lethargic in exposing the fact.

According to the blog content, the journo couple got lots of evidences centering the scandalous Quick Rental Power Plant project scam, through which, billions of dollars had been snuggled out of Bangladesh by several influential members of the ruling party. Initially, the ruling party tried to silence the couple by offering bribes. When they failed, a former military officer named Colonel Shahid Uddin Khan of Prochchaya Limited was instructed by an influential member of thr ruling party to eliminate the couple. Accordingly, Colonel Shahid sought help from a person named M Sajjad Hussain, who were earlier associated with leftists terror outfits in Bangladesh.

Sajjad Hussain [now residing in Houston, Texas as an immigrant] hired four professional killers from Purbo Bangla Communist Party [East Bengal Communist Party] against Taka 5 lac (US$ 7,000) to kill the couple.

On the night of the murder, these killers went to the residence of the journalist couple along with two other journalists from Boishakhi Television in a van owned by Sajjad Hussain.

After murdering the couple, this assassination gang stole some documents, a portable hard disc, few pen drives etc related to the investigation into the power plant scam, from the couple's house.

None of the investigating agencies dared unearthing this gruesome murder or even interrogating Colonel Shahid Uddin Khan or Sajjad Hussain although they already got specific evidences of their active involvement behind this heinous crime.