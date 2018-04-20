Former Asante Kotoko PRO Taunts Hearts of Oak Ahead Of Sunday's Super Clash

Former Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Listowel Yesu Bukarson has jabbed Hearts of Oak ahead of Sunday's Super Clash encounter, insisting that they will not be a match for his former club.

The nation's two most glamorous sides will lock horns in week 10 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will go into the game on the back their victory against Wa All Stars last weekend while their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak will be heading into the clash with a three-match winless streak.

Following the Phobians abysmal run, the bookmakers have touted the Porcupine Warriors as overwhelming favourites to carry the day - a bet which the club's former spokesman has bought into by claiming they will massacre their opponents.

'Hearts of Oak will not be a match for Kotoko on Sunday,' Bukarson stated on Happy FM.

When quizzed if he has watched any Hearts' game in the ongoing Ghana league before coming out boldly with such prediction, he answered, 'I have not watched and don't wish to watch any Hearts match because they don't play beautiful football.'

Kotoko lies 4th on the standings with 14 points while Hearts sit 11th with 11 points.

