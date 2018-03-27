Home | News | BREAKING NEWS... George Afriyie To Lose Position At CAF

BREAKING NEWS... George Afriyie To Lose Position At CAF

Dan Soko

Reports reaching MODERNGHANA.COM suggest that George Afriyie is on the verge of losing his position at CAF.

This reports emerged after George Afriyie was relieved from his position as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association after a meeting held by the Executive Committee on Tuesday.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi nominated the Liberty Professionals director for the position and was elected serve on the Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last year November.

Mr Afriyie was on the Committee with South Africa FA chief Danny Jordaan, as well as Zimbabwe FA president Phillip Chiyangwa.

Danny Jordaan is the first vice-president of the committee, with Phillip Chiyangwa ably supporting him as second vice-president.

More to follow...

