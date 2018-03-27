Zylofon Media Sponsorship Deal Will Benefit All Ghanaian Football Fan - Sannie Daara

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara says the pending Zylofon Media sponsorship deal will benefit all football fans in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media paid a surprise to the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence last week Saturday.

Upon his arrival, the Star Madrid owner and financier revealed that his outfit is prepared to sponsor the country's top flight.

The former BBC worker who was speaking to the media at the University of Professional Studies Special Congregation to confer the honorary doctorate degree to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad where he did say the deal is close to being sealed.

“We are hoping by next week club’s will smile. Clubs in Ghana will smile and Football in Ghana will thrive. It is very far advanced.

“It is something that will satisfy all loving people who have been unhappy that we have not been able to find sponsorship for three years.”

Mr Sannie Daara is hoping that this sponsorship will give other opportunities for others to sponsor

"We hope this deal will open the floodgates for other sponsors to come on board. Football is the most lucrative program in television and Ghana is no exception.”

"Where football and television come together to give a sponsor limitless number of exposure that they will have when they associate ourselves with the brand.”

It is a brand that co-operates Ghana has seen that is growing entertaining and catchy that other sponsors will want to associate with.

“We want to increase the revenue base for the league the revenue base for the league, revenue base for our clubs so that they can be paid decent wages to help maintain players in the league."

Reports indicate that Zylofon Media will pump a whopping amount 0f $10,000 into the country's top flight for the next five years.