Kasapreko, Two Others To Sponsor Beach Soccer Unity Cup

Dan Soko
After a year of inactivity and a sponsorship crunch, one of Ghana's fastest growing sports, Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA), is set to stage the 2018 Beach Soccer Unity Cup, with support from Kasapreko, KwesÃ© and Pulse Ghana.

This was confirmed to the GNA Sports by Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, President of GBSA.

He revealed that several meetings have successfully been held with sponsors and potential partners to re-launch the sport which took Ghana by storm a few years ago.

The venue of the 2018 Unity Cup would be the Laboma Beach Resort in LA, Accra where each coastal region would present a team to challenge for the giant trophy on Friday, May 25.

'Yes, I can confirm that Kasapreko is on board, alongside Pulse Ghana, Yfm, KwesÃ© TV and other media partners.

'I can't disclose more than this because the official unveiling and media launch would be held next week where full details would be made available," he added.

Beach soccer recently went through a dry patch with the association struggling to secure major financial backing for an ambitious national championship.

This stalled plans for a nationwide expansion of the sport which led to clubs being inactive for two seasons.

However, following series of meetings with Felix Ansong the newly appointed CAF Beach Soccer Committee member, as well as other key stakeholders, it is understood that technical, financial and logistical support would now be available to Ghana Beach Soccer.

Significantly, in line with the new beach soccer structures approved by FIFA in 2017, the Ghana Football Association would be supporting the sport via FIFA beach soccer development funds.

The Ministry of Tourism and Ghana Tourism Authority are also expected to play supporting roles with a drive to boost sports tourism in the country through Beach Soccer entertainment.

As part of efforts to boost the coastal sport, the Association has included household musicians who would be performing live at the Beach Soccer venues across the Central, Western, Volta and Greater Accra region.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

