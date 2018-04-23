Ashie's Opponent, Arrives For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

Michael Mokoena of South African on Wednesday arrived in Ghana ahead of his fight against George Ashie of Ghana in for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa title on Friday, April 27, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Mokoena arrived in the company of his trainer Anton Gilmore and vowed to annex the title despite the expected tough competition from his Ghanaian opponent.

The fight which is under the auspices Box Office Promotions headed by Mr Alex Ntiamiah-Boakye would have boxers likes Michael Ayitey Powers, Gbese Bruno, Richmond Commey aka Chorkor Fufu, Isaac Sowah, Obodai Sai and Octopus Dzanie on the bill.