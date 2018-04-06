Home | News | World Cup Boost For Egypt And Mohamed Elneny

World Cup Boost For Egypt And Mohamed Elneny

Dan Soko

Egypt have been boosted by the news that Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny should be fit for their World Cup campaign.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the ankle ligament damage he suffered in Sunday's 4-1 win over West Ham means he will miss the rest of club's season.

"Mohamed Elneny is out for the rest of the season," Wenger said.

"I think he will be available for Egypt at the World Cup, but not anymore for Arsenal."

Wenger added the earliest Elneny could return is for Arsenal's final game of the Premier League season at Huddersfield on 13 May.

Egypt are playing at their first World Cup since 1990 and are set to play hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group A of the finals.

