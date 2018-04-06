Home | News | Jordan Ayew enjoying life at Swansea after Aston Villa nightmare

Jordan Ayew enjoying life at Swansea after Aston Villa nightmare

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Goal.com

Jordan Ayew is enjoying life at Swansea

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew says his life has changed in a positive way since joining the club in January last year.

The 26-year-old made a switch to the Liberty Stadium after falling out of favour at Championship outfit Aston Villa.

After some early struggles which saw him score just one Premier League goal for the Jack Army in his first season, the Ghanaian has emerged as a hot sensation with seven strikes so far this term.

He is currently Swansea's top scorer, having also netted twice each in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

“I need to thank my family because I have had some difficult moments in my career,” Jordan said, as reported by his club's official website.

“Now I am enjoying the moment because things are going well for me and the team are doing well.

“Two years ago when I was at Aston Villa, or when I was playing in the Championship, I wasn’t a happy player and I wasn’t a happy person.

“But since I came to Swansea, I have been grateful and I have been happy.

"I am enjoying my life and that shows on the pitch."

Jordan netted 10 times in 58 appearances for Aston Villa following a move from French club Lorient in 2015.

Seven of his 10 goals were in the Premier League in 2015-16, after which the club got relegated to the Championship.

After scoring just twice in as many games in the first half of the season, he was sold to Swansea.

Courtesy of Goal.com - the world's largest football website.

